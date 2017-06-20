Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Scarlett Johansson Teases Big Scene for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

June 20, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday, June 20th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jeremy Jahns, Ken Napzok, John Rocha, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Scarlett Johansson teases an Infinity War scene with 32 Marvel characters
  • Godzilla 2 begins production; synopsis confirms Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah
  • xXx 4 in the works with Vin Diesel
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions

