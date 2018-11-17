Win Free Tickets to Our ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Screening and Q&A with the Russo Brothers

0

I’ve got a few questions for you. Did you love Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War? Are you a fan of directors Joe and Anthony Russo? Will you be in the Los Angeles area November 28th? And, finally, would you like to see Avengers: Infinity War at ArcLight Hollywood in the Cinerama Dome with hundreds of others fans and then participate in an extended Q&A with the Russo Brothers? If you answered yes to these questions I’m about to make you very happy.

On November 28th at 6:30pm at the ArcLight Hollywood, Collider is partnering up with ArcLight Cinemas for a very special screening of Avengers: Infinity War and after the screening ends, I’ll be moderating an extended Q&A with the Russo brothers.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Avengers: Infinity War with the Russo brothers!” You need to include your name in the body of the email, if you’d like to bring a guest, and it wouldn’t hurt to mention why you should be one of the people that win tickets. We’ll be accepting emails until Saturday, November 24th at noon PST and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening soon after.

Again, this screening is in Hollywood on November 28th at 6:30pm.

As a huge fan of both the Russo brothers and Infinity War, I’m so excited this screening came together and want to give a huge thank you to every person that helped make it happen!

