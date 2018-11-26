Standby Line Details for Our ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Screening and Q&A with the Russo Brothers

0

I’ve got a few questions for you. Did you love Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War? Are you a fan of directors Joe and Anthony Russo? Will you be in the Los Angeles area Wednesday night (November 28th)? And, finally, would you like to see Avengers: Infinity War at ArcLight Hollywood in the Cinerama Dome with hundreds of others fans and then participate in an extended Q&A with the Russo Brothers? If you answered yes to these questions I’m about to make you very happy.

This Wednesday night at 6:30pm at the ArcLight Hollywood, Collider is partnering up with ArcLight Cinemas for a very special screening of Avengers: Infinity War and after the screening ends, I’ll be moderating an extended Q&A with the Russo brothers.

We already gave out tickets to people that sent in emails, but I’m offering another way to get in: a standby line. While I can’t promise people in the standby line will get seats, at every screening we’ve done there are always people that back out at the last minute. Since the theater holds 850 people, I’m confident we’re going to have some open seats. So if you want to take a chance, come to the ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday. To make it so people don’t camp out, I spoke to the ArcLight and they’re going to set up the line around noon.

I’ve told all the people who won tickets they need to be checked in by 6pm. So if you’re in the standby line, you’ll know by 6:15 if you’re getting in.

If you have any questions about the standby line or screening, feel free to send me a question on Twitter.

Finally, I've been to a lot of movies theaters around the world and I can honestly say ArcLight Cinemas is easily one of the best theater chains on the planet. Every single time I go see a film at an ArcLight theater the picture and sound is perfect and I never have to deal with problems like the lights being on inside the theater or the sound not in stereo.

