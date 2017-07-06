New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Set Photos Show Ant-Man and Doctor Strange in Trouble

0

With filming on Avengers: Infinity War well underway, set photos are inevitably leaking out. You would think that this would diminish one’s enjoyment of the film, but I’ve seen set photos for just about every Marvel movie going back to Iron Man 3, and it’s all fine. That’s not to say I want to know the plot points, but we’ve yet to reach a point where some massive twist leaks out because some guy snapped a photo with his phone.

That being said, some new Avengers: Infinity War set photos have leaked out, and if you want to stay completely in the dark, you should probably stop reading now. If you don’t mind, then read on!

The first photo shows Paul Rudd as Scott Lang on the run. When we last saw Lang, Captain America was busting him out of The Raft, but it looks like trouble follows the superhero wherever he goes. That being said, however bad things get, he’ll probably be okay since Ant-Man and the Wasp is the first Marvel movie set to come out after Infinity War.

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is also in a spot of trouble. In this photo, we can see an actor in a mo-cap suit bearing down on Strange, his hand over the Eye of Agomotto, which houses the Time Stone. The actor’s helmet reads “EB-MAW”, which is likely short for “Ebony Maw”, one of Thanos’ Black Order. It looks like Thanos is sending out his minions to retrieve the Infinity Stones for him. Although that shows Thanos is solid a delegating responsibility, he’s still not coming off as a particularly threatening villain.

What do you think of these set photos? Should Thanos retrieve the Infinity Stones himself, or is using the Black Order an effective way to show his power? Sound off in the comment section.

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4, 2018.