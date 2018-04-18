Movie Talk: Will Silver Surfer Appear in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, and Jon Schnepp discuss the following:
- The panel debates if Fox-owned characters like Silver Surfer appear in Avengers: Infinity War.
- Warner Bros. and DC announced that Steven Spielberg will produce and possibly direct a feature film adaptation of Blackhawk, a comic book series based in WWII.
- Universal Pictures released a final trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
- DreamWorks released a statement with the synopsis and title for the the third installment in the How to Train Your Dragon series. The film will be titled How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.
- Variety is reporting that Ed Skrein is in final talks to play a villain in the Maleficent sequel. Angelina Jolie and Ellle Fanning will be reprising their roles with Joachim Rønning set to direct.
- Live Twitter Questions