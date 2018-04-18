Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Will Silver Surfer Appear in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’?

by      April 18, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, and Jon Schnepp discuss the following:

  • Warner Bros. and DC announced that Steven Spielberg will produce and possibly direct a feature film adaptation of Blackhawk, a comic book series based in WWII.
  • Variety is reporting that Ed Skrein is in final talks to play a villain in the Maleficent sequel. Angelina Jolie and Ellle Fanning will be reprising their roles with Joachim Rønning set to direct.
  • Live Twitter Questions
jurassic-world-fallen-kingdom-chris-pratt

Image via Universal Pictures

