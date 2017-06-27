‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Kevin Feige Reveals Spider-Man’s Screentime

0

Avengers: Infinity War is going to have lots and lots of superheroes. It’s going to make Captain America: Civil War look like a laid back gathering when you consider that it’s the culmination of all three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But that raises the question of how much we’ll get to see the individual heroes. It was a bit of a balancing act back when The Avengers was just six superheroes, and now they’re going way beyond that.

For their part, Fandango decided to just focus on one hero, Spider-Man, since his new movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming is on the way. They asked producer Kevin Feige how much time the wall-crawler will get in the upcoming Avengers movie:

“I think it might feel bigger a little bit because of Homecoming and because of what people know from it, but it’s about on par with [Civil War],” said Feige. When asked if other Spider-Man: Homecoming members might show up, Feige demurred but said it was a possibility. “There’s a pretty big crew already in those movies, but you might keep an eye out,” he replied.

It’s going to be a crazy balancing act squeezing in all these heroes to Infinity War, but I admire the ambition, and I hope that Joe and Anthony Russo can pull it off.

If you need your Spidey fix now, you won’t have to wait long. Spider-Man: Homecoming opens July 7th and stars Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Donald Glover, Tyne Daly, Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr.

Here’s the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Homecoming: