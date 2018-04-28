‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spoiler Video Review

0

Marvel Studios’s long-awaited Avengers: Infinity War comes out this weekend. You can read Matt Goldberg’s written review of the film on the site right now or watch our spoiler-free video review here. But if you’ve seen the movie and you got some questions, thoughts and concerns then sit back and watch our spoiler-filled review with Kristian Harloff, Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, and Mark Reilly. The panel offers their unfiltered opinions about the story, acting, direction, cameos and that possibly franchise-changing ending. They also debate if Joe Russo and Anthony Russo created the best MCU villain to date in Thanos and speculate on what that post-credits scene might be teasing for the upcoming MCU film, including Avengers 4 which comes out in May of 2019.

Disney and Marvel Studios have been building to the release of this film and the impending confrontation between the Avengers and Thanos over the last decade. Through 18 MCU films, the Infinity Stones have never been far away from the main plot or the post credits scenes. Thanos’s pursuit of all 6 stones to add to his Infinity Gauntlet was always going to bring him into confrontation with the Avengers and this film certainly has confrontations galore. Kristian, Dennis, Perri, and Reilly let you know if the film lives up to the hype, if it was worth the wait and how effectively it sets up the audience’s desire to see Avengers 4 next May.

Watch the spoiler-filled video review with Kristian, Dennis, Perri, and Reilly above and keep a look out for all the Avengers: Infinity War content on this website and on our YouTube channel. Along with Brolin, the film stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Tom Holland, and boasts a screenplay co-written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Here is the official synopsis for Avengers: Infinity War: