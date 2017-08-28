Movie Talk: Will ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Beat ‘Star Wars’ at the Box Office?

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Monday August 28th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jeremy Jahns, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Box Office Report

Live Action Disney Movies

Comedy and Slapstick

Movie Skills

Live Twitter Questions

The panel answer some of your fan questions! They discuss whether there are factors involved with Avengers Infinity Wars that will lead to it beating Star Wars and Titanic‘s box office record. They answer the question if not having seen The Room will affect your enjoyment of The Disaster Artist. They also break down the box office from this past weekend, where The Hitman’s Bodyguard took the #1 spot with a paltry $10 million. They give their opinions on what other Disney animated films deserve a live action treatment with The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Winnie the Pooh, Aladdin and Mulan in the pipeline. The panel also mulls whether there will be a return of slapstick humor and comedy like we saw in The Naked Gun and the Austin Powers series of films. Join us every day for Collider Movie Talk and get the latest information and opinions about the Movie news of the day.