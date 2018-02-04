‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Super Bowl Trailer Teases Marvel’s Biggest Film Ever

0

Marvel released a big Avengers: Infinity War Super Bowl trailer during the big game, offering a brand new look at the biggest Marvel Studios movie ever made. In the upcoming sequel, Thanos (Josh Brolin) is on the hunt for the Infinity Stones that, when collected and placed in the Infinity Gauntlet, will give him the power to reshape reality and destroy the universe. The only ones who can stop him are the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Plot details on the upcoming sequel have been scarce, but directors Joe and Anthony Russo‘s upcoming film will attempt to start weaving together all three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Earth-bound Avengers will interact with cosmic characters like the Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s the most ambitious movie Marvel has ever attempted, but fans are ready to see their favorite characters finally interact and the culmination of all three phases come to the big screen.

What’s interesting is that back when Marvel Studios was about to release its first movie, Iron Man, they released a spot during the Super Bowl that put a lot of eyeballs on what, quite frankly, was a nothing character to most people. That was back when Marvel movies were still being distributed by Paramount Pictures, and that Super Bowl spot put Robert Downey Jr.‘s quick-witted Tony Stark on a lot of people’s radars for the first time.

This spot is short and to the point—here’s a movie with every single Marvel character ever, fighting together in one giant spectacle. That’s a solid gameplan for this particular launching pad, where some folks watching the game may have only seen a couple of Marvel movies and may not be entirely caught up on what Infinity War is. But this spot will definitely catch their interest.

Check out the Avengers: Infinity War Super Bowl trailer below and click here for our roundup of all the Super Bowl trailers that have been released. Scripted by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely (Captain America: Civil War), the film opens May 4th, and also stars Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, and Tom Hiddleston.