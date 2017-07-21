‘Avengers: Infinity War': Thanos’ Black Order Explained

0

The recent D23 Expo, aside from revealing new information about Disney’s slate of upcoming animated and Star Wars films, gave us new details about the upcoming Marvel Studios epic, Avengers: Infinity War. Infinity War promises to begin to put a bow on the first chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that began ten years ago with Iron Man. Aside from showing new footage from the film, the expo also revealed that Josh Brolin’s villainous Thanos won’t be fighting the Avengers alone—he’ll be joined by his henchmen, “The Black Order”. The Order is made up of alien members representing species from across the galaxy that work under Thanos, helping their master fulfill whatever task the Mad Titan has at the top of his mind during any given day. The members of this dastardly quartet includes the terrifying Corvus Glaive, the amazonian Proxima Midnight, the beastial Black Dwarf, and the treacherous Ebony Maw. There is an additional member dubbed Super Giant in the comics, though she was not shown during D23 and may not appear in the MCU proper. With all this being said, the Black Order are a fantastic addition to Infinity War and add a nice punch to the growing threat that is Thanos.

So who is The Black Order (also referred to by Marvel Studios as “The Children of Thanos”)? Just how bad are they? We’ve got answers.