Movie Talk: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Was Almost Narrated by Thanos

- Exclusive: Collider’s Jeff Sneider is reporting that Tom Hanks is being eyed to play Geppetto in Disney’s live-action Pinocchio movie from filmmaker Paul King.
- Exclusive: At Collider’s Arclight screening of Avengers: Infinity War, directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo revealed that one draft of the screenplay had Thanos narrating the film.
- Exclusive: Collider’s Jeff Sneider has revealed that Game of Thrones star Charles Dance is in talks to join Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman prequel.
- The Wrap is reporting that DC and Warner Bros are developing a Blue Beetle movie that would focus on Jamie Reyes. It would be the first Latino-led standalone superhero feature film.
- Deadline reports that Universal Pictures is adapting Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen as a feature film with Adam Siegel and La La Land‘s Marc Platt producing. Variety notes that Ben Platt is in early talks to reprise his stage role for the film.
- Universal Pictures released a new trailer for Welcome to Marwen from director Robert Zemeckis and starring Steve Carell, Leslie Mann, Eiza González, Gwendolyn Christie and Janelle Monáe.