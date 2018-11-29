Movie Talk: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Was Almost Narrated by Thanos

Facebook Messenger

On today’s episode of Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, John Rocha and Kim Horcher discuss the following:

  • Exclusive: Collider’s Jeff Sneider is reporting that Tom Hanks is being eyed to play Geppetto in Disney’s live-action Pinocchio movie from filmmaker Paul King.
  • Exclusive: At Collider’s Arclight screening of Avengers: Infinity War, directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo revealed that one draft of the screenplay had Thanos narrating the film.
  • Exclusive: Collider’s Jeff Sneider has revealed that Game of Thrones star Charles Dance is in talks to join Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman prequel.
  • The Wrap is reporting that DC and Warner Bros are developing a Blue Beetle movie that would focus on Jamie Reyes. It would be the first Latino-led standalone superhero feature film.
  • Deadline reports that Universal Pictures is adapting Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen as a feature film with Adam Siegel and La La Land‘s Marc Platt producing.  Variety notes that Ben Platt is in early talks to reprise his stage role for the film.
  • Universal Pictures released a new trailer for Welcome to Marwen from director Robert Zemeckis and starring Steve Carell, Leslie Mann, Eiza González, Gwendolyn Christie and Janelle Monáe.
