Movie Talk: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Breaks Superhero Thursday Box Office Record

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Dani Fernandez, and Ed Greer discuss the following:
- THR is reporting that Marvel Studios is looking for a female director to helm .They have met with with filmmakers such as Deniz Gamze Erguven, Chloé Zhao, and Amma Asante.
- In an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Henry Cavill spoke about his desire to do a Man of Steel 2 film because “there is a whole bunch of Superman story that I want to tell.”
- Variety reports that S.J. Clarkson has been tapped to direct Star Trek 4 and become the first female director in the franchise’s history.
- During Fox‘s presentation at CinemaCon, they released some new images of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury from their upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.
- At CinemaCon, Shane Black introduced footage from his new Predator film and the plot synopsis teases genetically-modified Predators.
- Fox announced at CinemaCon that they are creating a new film based on the Choose Your Own Adventure book series with audiences being able to use their smartphones to determine the ending.
