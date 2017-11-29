‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Breakdown Shows off Infinity Stones, New Costumes, and More

Disney and Marvel Studios revealed the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer this morning, and it will likely be the only bit of marketing from now until around the release of Black Panther in February. That means if we want to know more about Infinity War, we’re going to have to pick over this trailer like it’s the Zapruder film and speculate wildly over what might happen in the upcoming superhero film. So let’s dive in below!
Scripted by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely (Captain America: Civil War) and directed by Joe & Anthony Russo, the film opens May 4, 2018, and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, and Josh Brolin.
Here’s the official synopsis for Avengers: Infinity War:
An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.