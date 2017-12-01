Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Breaks Record

by      December 1, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday December 1st, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, Sinead DeVries discuss the following:

  • Wonder Woman 2 director Patty Jenkins teases a new love story and new characters
  • Walt Disney Studios crosses $5 billion at global box office again; Avengers: Infinity War now most viewed trailer of all time
  • Aaron Sorkin reveals story structure for Lucille Ball biopic
  • Hellboy reboot to arrive in early 2019
  • Mail Bag
