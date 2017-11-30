‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Shatters Records to Become the Most-Viewed Trailer in 24 Hours

0

Have you had a chance to watch the Avengers: Infinity War trailer yet? Judging by the numbers, I’m betting you have and probably more than once. The trailer for Joe and Anthony Russo‘s epic superhero team-up finally debuted yesterday, and in news that should come as a surprise to exactly no one, it’s already racked up an insane amount of views. In fact, enough people have watched the trailer to shatter existing viewership records, landing Infinity War the title of most-viewed trailer of all time. Not too shabby.

According to Marvel, the much-hyped trailer earned 230 million views in its first 24 hours, blowing past the previous champion, Andy Muschietti‘s IT, which earned 197 million views when the first trailer dropped earlier this year. Before that, the title belonged to Fate of the Furious, which earned a single-day tally of 139 million views last year. So yeah, Avengers didn’t just break the record, it Hulk-smashed it.

Thank you to the best fans in the universe for making @Avengers #InfinityWar the most viewed trailer of all time with 230 million views in 24 hours! See you all May 4th pic.twitter.com/7dYmhk8VSi — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 30, 2017

Scripted by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely (Captain America: Civil War) and directed by Joe & Anthony Russo, the film opens May 4, 2018, and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, and Josh Brolin.For more on Avengers: Infinity War, check out our recent coverage in the links below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Avengers: Infinity War: