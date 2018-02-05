Heroes: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Super Bowl Spot Adds New Armor, Shield, and More

0

On today’s episode of Heroes, Jon Schnepp is joined by Coy Jandreau and Joelle Monique to discuss the following:

Deadline is reporting that Sony may be selling its TV and Movie Division. Will Disney buy them as well?

Black Panther buzz builds courtesy of very positive early social media reactions.

Jon Schnepp leads the panel in a discussion about whether Warner Bros. knew that Justice League was going to bomb with critics and audiences.

Variety is reporting that Black Panther is outpacing all superhero movies in advance ticket sales for Fandango’s online ticketing service, beating Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘s numbers.

Screen Rant reports that a Twitter user has posted new Avengers: Infinity War action figures that reveal Captain America’s new Wakandan shield and more.

Syfy has released new images for Krypton including pictures showcasing Adam Strange and Seg-El.

Mark Ruffalo shared an image of himself in a motion capture outfit with a bindle on his shoulder on his Facebook page. He hinted that this is how Hulk will leave Avengers: Infinity War.

Deadline reports that The Walking Dead might be losing Lauren Cohan who plays Maggie because of a wage dispute. She is also receiving numerous offers to be a series regular on a number of pilots.

KABC Los Angeles reports that Stan Lee has been released from the hospital after a health scare. He said over a Skype interview with the station that, “All I really want to do is tell you that I’m feeling great.”

James Wan posted a picture on Twitter of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II who plays Black Manta in Aquaman recording his dialogue into a trash can to simulate the effects of speaking in Manta’s helmet.

Forbes reports that Brian Michael Bendis has joined DC Entertainment and will be taking over writing duties on DC Comics’ monthly Superman and Action Comics titles. The outlet also shared an exclusive first look at the cover art for that miniseries.

THR reports that a Star Wars: The Last Jedi comic is being written for Marvel by Gary Whitta, the screenwriter of Rogue One.

Joel Kinnaman tells Yahoo! that Suicide Squad 2 will be “more grounded” with “less sorcery.”

Avengers: Infinity War released a new TV spot during the Super Bowl. The panel offers their thoughts on the new footage.