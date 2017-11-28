‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Teaser Is All About the Fans

0

Marvel Studios has released the first trailer teaser for Avengers: Infinity War, but you won’t find any footage from the film in here. Instead of offering up a tease of what’s in store for fans in Infinity War, Marvel instead opts to put the focus entirely on the fans, as we watch online fan reactions to trailers from previous Marvel Studios movies. Indeed, Infinity War is the beginning of a culmination event. Alongside the untitled Avengers 4, this marks a definitive conclusion for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it—characters will die, actors will depart the MCU for good, and nothing will be the same.

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, the filmmakers behind Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War directed both Infinity War and Avengers 4, the latter of which is still in the midst of production. The films were shot back to back so as to cull together the massive cast, which includes almost every major character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This teaser confirms the Avengers: Infinity War trailer will be released tomorrow, Wednesday, and it’ll be interesting to see what it brings us. Footage debuted at Comic-Con over the summer, but Marvel doesn’t usually repeat that footage in official trailers, so you can probably expect to see a different cut of what was shown to fans at that event.

In any case, check out the Avengers: Infinity War trailer teaser below. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Peter Dinklage, Josh Brolin, and many, many more and opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.