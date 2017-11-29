‘Avengers: Infinity War’: The Battle for the Universe Begins in First Trailer

0

Marvel has released the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer. In the upcoming sequel, Thanos (Josh Brolin) is on the hunt for the Infinity Stones that, when collected and placed in the Infinity Gauntlet, will give him the power to reshape reality and destroy the universe. The only ones who can stop him are the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Plot details on the upcoming sequel have been scarce, but Joe and Anthony Russo‘s upcoming film will attempt to start weaving together all three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Earth-bound Avengers will interact with cosmic characters like the Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s the most ambitious movie Marvel has ever attempted, but fans are ready to see their favorite characters finally interact and the culmination of all three phases come to the big screen.

This is a really good trailer. Keep in mind that we have a little more than five months to go before the film is released, so there’s plenty of time to give Thanos a more proper introduction (although he gets a couple nice moments in this trailer), show off The Black Order, and feature more of the characters interacting with each other. What this trailer does is work in the broad strokes of showing the entire Marvel Universe coming together and picking up threads that were left open like Peter getting his Spidey-Sense, Captain America getting a new shield, etc. All-in-all, it looks pretty dang exciting, and it should tide fans over for at least the next couple months.

Check out the Avengers: Infinity War trailer below. Scripted by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely (Captain America: Civil War), the film opens May 4, 2018, and also stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, and Tom Hiddleston.