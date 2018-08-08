110 Things We Learned from the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Blu-ray

0

Avengers: Infinity War, arguably the biggest movie of all time (at least until Avengers 4 comes out), is now out on Blu-ray and your choice of home video formats. Now, you have a chance to bring the epic culmination of 10 years’ worth of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe home to enjoy whenever you want, whether you like watching 30-odd superheroes battle it out to save the world and the universe, or if you like seeing roughly half of them get snapped into dust. Either way, you have plenty of time to watch Avengers: Infinity War over and over before the untitled sequel arrives on May 3, 2019.

In the meantime, we combed through the entirety of the Avengers: Infinity War Blu-ray for insider info on its production, MCU trivia, and tidbits for the upcoming sequel. For instance, Joe and Anthony Russo and screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus commented that Captain America would have a sizable role in the sequel, that Bruce Banner may get a chance to be more of a hero even without the Hulk, and that Thor’s new weapon might just restore the Bifrost Bridge, and that’s for starters. As a bonus included in the digital copy of the film, there’s an MCU Directors’ Roundtable discussion that runs just over 30 minutes long; we pulled plenty of MCU trivia from there as well. (Oh and we have a separate write-up for the film’s deleted scenes, too!)

Here’s a bunch of things to know, along with where you can find them in the new Avengers: Infinity War Bluray!

Intro by the Directors Joe and Anthony Russo (~2 minutes)

Quick retrospective from the Russos about shooting both parts of Infinity War along with a ton of behind-the-scenes shots from the production.

Strange Alchemy (~10 minutes):

“Strange Alchemy” is a phrase the creative team came up with in the writers’ room. It’s not specifically about Doctor Strange, but about which pairings they thought would generate the most tension and interest.

The Mad Titan (~5 minutes):

Feige revisits the history of Thanos’ appearances throughout the MCU movies and how he’s orchestrated the events in those stories. He also calls him the greatest villain in the history of the MCU.

2,900 visual effects shots in the movie, according to EP Victoria Alonso

Beyond the Battle: Wakanda (~10 minutes)

Trinh Tran, Feige, and the Russos talk about the “most physically challenging thing” they’ve ever done, the battle in Wakanda.

A “big ranch in Georgia” was transformed into Wakanda. A river was built into the set and vegetation that’s indigenous to Africa was also brought in, according to VFX Supervisor Dan Deleeuw. Charlie Wood’s art department “carved an artificial river”, as the Russos put it. 30,000 gallon-a-minute pumps were used to keep the river flowing.

The Russos worked with Ryan Coogler and his production team to use their maps of Wakanda for the battle.

Black Panther cast members talked to the Russos about their battle cries, what they meant, and how they were pronounced. “Wakanda Forever” was a common cry on set whether the cameras were rolling or not, but the production team had no clue how big it would be once Black Panther actually opened in theaters.

70 extras and stunt people were used to form the Wakandan army, which were later filled out with digital extras. There were 10,000 Outriders going against them.

Fight Coordinator James Young talks about crafting combination attacks and “moments” for the characters that the audience will remember rather than practical choreography.

Hemsworth admits that he was hesitant in coming to Infinity War because of what he and Taika Waititi had crafted in Thor: Ragnarok, but the Russos put him at ease.

The production crew talks about the challenges of an outdoor location shoot in the Georgia weather, which can be extreme and unpredictable. They called the weather the most challenging part of this particular shoot.

The “snap” death scene/sequence was revealed to the cast the morning that they shot it in order to prevent any hints of secrets from getting out.

6,000 crew members all over the world; 3,000 shots with 2,900 visual effects shots. There were over 30 lead cast members, versus 12 for Captain America: Civil War.

Beyond the Battle: Titan (~10 minutes)

Feige calls Infinity War the “largest global shoot” they’ve ever had.

The Titan sequence took months to plan and was shot exclusive on a soundstage at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

The set was built by production designer Charlie Winter. VFX Supervisor Dan Deleeuw talks about the set’s green screen, which will feature shots from the location work they did in Chile.

Executive Producer Victoria Alonso talks about the tons of CG work in Titan. The challenge was to keep the “apocalyptic” look, “the end of an era.”

The Russos talk about contrasting the color palette of Wakanda with the reds and oranges of Titan, in part to help them during the editing process but also as a visual guide to the changing scenes.

The battle between Thanos and Doctor Strange, which was all worked out in previsualization, was twice as long as the final version that appears in the movie. The next step was to add Cumberbatch, because everything else is digitally rendered; this let them send the sequence to the VFX team while they shot the remaining live-action work with Cumberbatch.

Normally, big action sequences start with either the stunt team or the VFX team. Stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave spotlights Downey Jr., Tom Holland, and Pratt who are all on-set to shoot the Titan battle sequence.

The Thanos vs Iron Man battle is the culmination of six years’ worth of Tony Stark’s nightmares and memories.

Peter Parker’s strength as Spider-Man allows him to fight against disintegration longer than others but it ultimately ends the same way. The scene was originally much quicker, but the note that he was Tony Stark’s child who was going away got a much more powerful performance out of Holland.

