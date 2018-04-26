‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spoiler-Free Video Review

0

Marvel Studios’s long-awaited Avengers: Infinity War comes out this weekend. You can read Matt Goldberg’s written review of the film on the site right now, but if a spoiler-free video review from a bunch of comic book nerds is your thing then the Collider Heroes crew has got you covered. Jon Schnepp welcomes Markeia McCarty and Coy Jandreau to offer their thoughts and analysis of the film. All three are brimming with positivity about the film, but they also save room to have a few issues with it. They praise the masterful filmmaking of Joe Russo and Anthony Russo who find room for all the characters, both returning and new, to shine. The Russos also develop arguably the greatest and most complex villain to date in the MCU with Josh Brolin‘s Thanos.

Disney and Marvel Studios have been building to the release of this film and the impending confrontation between the Avengers and Thanos over the last decade. Through 18 MCU films, the Infinity Stones have never been far away from the main plot or the post credits scenes. Thanos’s pursuit of all 6 stones to add to his Infinity Gauntlet was always going to bring him into confrontation with the Avengers and this film certainly has confrontations galore. Schnepp, Markeia and Coy let you know if the film lives up to the hype, if it was worth the wait and how effectively it sets up the audience’s desire to see Avengers 4 next May.

Watch the spoiler-free video review with Jon, Markeia and Coy above and keep a look out for all the Avengers: Infinity War content on this website and on our YouTube channel. Along with Brolin, the film stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Tom Holland, and boasts a screenplay co-written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The movie opens on April 27th.

