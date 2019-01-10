The Avengers May Reassemble at the Oscars

0

In a completely shocking move that no one saw coming, Disney-owned ABC is considering bringing as many members of The Avengers together onstage at the Oscars, just a couple of months before the culmination MCU event Avengers: Endgame hits theaters. The move comes on the heels of the news that for the first time in three decades, the Oscars will likely have no single host. Instead, the telecast will assemble various A-listers to introduce segments and possibly participate in skits throughout the show.

In case the sarcasm was a tad too thick, this move to bring together the cast of the MCU is a no-brainer for ABC, as it’s essentially just free advertising for Disney’s Avengers: Endgame. THR reports that while specific details are being hammered out, the Oscars producers are working on bringing together as many Marvel Cinematic Universe actors as possible onstage. They reportedly went so far as to ask a number of them not to present at the Golden Globes, so the Oscars appearance could be all the more special.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Avengers assembled at the Oscars. In 2013, fresh off the success of The Avengers, actors Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, and Samuel L. Jackson came together onstage to present an award. But since that time the Avengers assemblage has grown exponentially, and one imagines trying to figure out a way to get as many people onstage at once without it feeling somewhat awkward is a feat unto itself. Perhaps a pre-taped piece is the best way to go? Something tongue-in-cheek? Surely Joss Whedon’s available to whip something up…

Official details continue to be scarce regarding the upcoming Oscars telecast following the Kevin Hart debacle, so one imagines we’ll be hearing word trickle out like this over the next few weeks while the show’s producers figure out what, exactly, they’re going to do. But don’t be surprised if you see Earth’s Mightiest Heroes onstage one last time before Endgame marks a sendoff for an unknown number of these performers from the MCU for good.

The Oscars will air live on ABC on February 24th.