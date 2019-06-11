‘Avengers’ Video Game Trailer Looks…Errr…Well…

0

Over two years since it was first announced, Square-Enix finally unveiled a look at their upcoming Avengers game from Crystal Dynamics, the folks behind the Tomb Raider reboot. The upcoming game brings together Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor (no love for Hawkeye!) who are blamed for a catastrophic event and forced to disband. Five years later, the Earth is once again in peril so the Avengers must reassemble.

This game looks so weird because it’s clearly inspired by the movies, and yet the characters look and sound different, so it feels like an off-brand product. It would have been better to just have a different Avengers team (the license comes from Marvel Entertainment, so they’d have access to everyone without complication) rather than five of six original Avengers from 2012’s The Avengers. Also, what’s the hook of the gameplay? How does playing as Iron Man differ from play as Hulk? What unites it? There are still a lot of unanswered questions for a game that’s less than a year away (although video game release dates being what they are, I wouldn’t be surprised if this got delayed a bit).

Check out Marvel’s Avengers trailer below. The game is slated to hit Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, and PC on May 15, 2020.

Here’s the official synopsis for Marvel’s Avengers: