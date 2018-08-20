6 Things to Know about Universal Orlando’s New Aventura Hotel

0

Universal Orlando Resort has evolved a lot over the last five years or so, due in no small part to the smashing success of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The opening of both Hogsmeade in the Universal Studios theme park and Diagon Alley in the Islands of Adventure theme park have seen a marked increase in guests, not to mention various other attractions like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Fast & Furious – Supercharged and a cutting-edge water theme park in 2017 with Volcano Bay. But Universal Orlando Resort isn’t just about the rides, they’re about the overall Universal experience, and that includes on-site hotels.

When Universal first broached the idea of on-site hotels, they began with three properties: The Italian-themed Loews Portofino Bay, the pacific islander-themed Loews Royal Pacific, and the self-explanatory Hard Rock Hotel. In 2014, they added their first “prime value” hotel (i.e. cheaper than the others) in the fantastic 50s and 60s-themed Cabana Bay Beach Resort, and 2016 introduced the gorgeous Loews Sapphire Falls—a step up price-wise from Cabana Bay, but still cheaper than Portofino and Hard Rock.

Now, seeing an exponential increase in guests and traffic, Universal Orlando Resort has launched its sixth on-site hotel, the Aventura Hotel. Recently I was invited along with a group of other journalists to get an early look at the Aventura, which boasts a modern, sleek design and theme that allows it to stand apart from Universal’s other hotels. It’s a “prime value” hotel, which means it’s in the same price range as Cabana Bay (starting at $116 a night for a four-night stay), but it offers a decidedly different experience.

So here’s what you need to know about Universal’s Aventura Hotel.