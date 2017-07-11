‘Awaken’ Trailer Reveals Gorgeous Documentary Chronicling Humans’ Relationship with Technology

0

The first trailer for the upcoming documentary Awaken has been released online, and this thing is a sight to behold. Directed by Tom Lowe (Timescapes), the film aims to explore humanity’s relationship with technology and the natural world in vivid color. The movie was shot over a five-year period in over 30 countries and utilizes cutting-edge cinematography techniques like time-dilation and underwater photography to capture the world we live in like it’s never been seen before.

If you get a strong Terrence Malick vibe from this trailer, that’s no accident. Malick is an executive producer on the film alongside Godfrey Reggio. The entire film is captured “in camera” with no post-production effects used to enhance the image, resulting in an almost surreal level of reality. If that wasn’t enough to entice you, M83 did the music.

Check out the Awaken trailer below. The film will be released sometime in 2018.

