Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Breaks Down the First Trailer for ‘Blade Runner 2049’

Collider and Verizon go90 are happy to present a brand new show, Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.

Jeremy Jahns talks about the first Blade Runner 2049 trailer, Jeremy and Mark Ellis play a round of “That Can’t Be Right” with Jamie Costa, the MovieFanz are back with a new review, Kristian Harloff breaks down the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, and Jon Schnepp introduces Jeremy to the Legion comics

