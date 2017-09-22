Awesometacular: Jeremy Breaks Down the New ‘Tomb Raider’ Trailer

0

Jeremy Jahns talks about the brand new Tomb Raider trailer featuring Alicia Vikander and he takes on Mark Ellis in a round of the game The Canlot. He also talks about Captain Phasma with Kristian Harloff, learns about the Kingdom Come graphic novel with Jon Schnepp, and discusses Matthew Vaughn’s comments about his plan for a Man of Steel sequel.

Jeremy Jahns discuses the new Tomb Raider trailer and the challenge of making video game adaptations in general. After that, Jeremy and Collider’s Mark Ellis face off in a round of The Canlot during which they must answer questions about coming of age movies and toss a ball in the corresponding can to score.

Jeremy offers up another installment of Dating the Nerdy Way, this time focusing on the game Magic the Gathering. Then Jeremy is joined by Collider’s Kristian Harloff to talk about Captain Phasma and how he feels about the possibility of her keeping her helmet on throughout Star Wars: The Last Jedi.