Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Previews ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ at E3 2017

Collider and Verizon’s go90 are happy to present another Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.

Jeremy Jahns goes to E3 2017! While there he plays new games including Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle and Assassin’s Creed Origins with Pamela Horton. He also tests out Star Wars Battlefront II with Kristian Harloff and plays Mark Ellis in a video game-themed round of “Pixel This.”

