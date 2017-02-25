Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Talks ‘Beauty and the Beast’

0

Collider and Verizon Go 90 are happy to present a brand new show, Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.

In this episode, Jeremy learns about the comic history of Lex Luthor, debates who is the most powerful force user in the Star Wars universe, plays Resident Evil 7, downs some gross mystery liquids over movie trivia, as Rey learns about her lineage with the help of Ancestry.com. Here’s the full breakdown:

Jeremy talks about exciting news in the world of movies, including Beauty and the Beast and Wonder Woman. Then, he and Collider’s Mark Ellis square off on movie trivia – with the loser taking a few disgusting shots of mystery liquids. Plus, Rey takes a look at her lineage with the help of Ancestry.com.

Jeremy and Pamela Horton play Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and then Jeremy and Collider’s Kristian Harloff debate the most powerful user of the force. Also, Rey gets another theory about her lineage.