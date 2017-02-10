Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Talks Benecio Del Toro’s Character in ‘The Last Jedi’

0

-

-

Collider and Verizon Go 90 are happy to present a brand new show, Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.

On this episode, Jeremy visits Meltdown Comics to learn about the Fantastic Four, deciphers a few Movie Pics, speculates on Benicio del Toro’s casting in the Star Wars universe, and the Movie Police interrogate Zack Snyder over the events of Batman Vs. Superman.

