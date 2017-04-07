Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns on the ‘Ghost in the Shell’ Marketing Campaign

0

Collider and Verizon Go 90 are happy to present a brand new show, Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.

Jeremy talks about the marketing campaign for Ghost in the Shell, plays Tomb Raider, learns about the Planet Hulk comic, discusses Darth Maul’s character arc, and the MovieFanz return to review 1999’s American Pie.

Jeremy Jahns discusses the marketing for Ghost in the Shell and if that contributed to its box office performance. Then he goes toe-to-toe with Collider’s Mark Ellis in a round of “That Can’t Be Right” where impressionist Jamie Costa says a quote from a movie as someone who definitely didn’t say it, and they must guess the movie.

The MovieFanz are back and this time they’re reviewing the 1999 release, American Pie. Also, Jeremy and Collider’s Kristian Harloff discuss the tragedy of Darth Maul in the Star Wars franchise.