Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Talks the ‘Han Solo’ Movie Problems

Collider and Verizon’s go90 are happy to present another episode of Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.

In this week’s episode, Jeremy talks about the possibility of Tom Hardy’s Venom having a connection to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, while later Jeremy and Mark Ellis play a round of Pie Hard. Plus, the MovieFanz review Bring It On, Kristian Harloff highlights the human side of Star Wars villains, Jon Schnepp tells Jeremy all about the Swamp Thing comics and then Jeremy discusses the Han Solo standalone movie problems.

Jeremy Jahns discusses whether or not Tom Hardy’s Venom and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man are in the same cinematic universe. After that Collider’s Mark Ellis joins Jeremy in a round of Pie Hard where they must guess over or under on a given number and if they answer incorrectly, they get a pie in the face.

The MovieFanz are back and they’re reviewing Bring It On. After that Jeremy and Collider’s Kristian Harloff talk about a new trend in the Star Wars franchise – showing the human side of the villains.