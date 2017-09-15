Awesometacular: Jeremy Talks J.J. Abrams, ‘IT’, and Mother Boxes!

0

Jeremy Jahns talks about IT smashing records at the box office and his hope they don’t outstay their welcome, and he takes on Mark Ellis in a round of the game: Pixel This. He also talks about which villains may appear in an Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff with Kristian Harloff, learns about the New Gods and Mother Boxes from Jon Schnepp, and discusses the news that J.J. Abrams is taking over directing duties for Star Wars: Episode IX.

Jeremy Jahns talks about IT smashing records at the box office and his hope the franchise sticks to just two films. After that, Jeremy and Collider’s Mark Ellis face off in a round of Pixel This during which they must guess a movie from a pixelated still image, all while dodging plastic balls flying straight for their heads.

Meet master thespian Eeen Stellingworth and learn about acting inthe background of movies in Acting Masters Mastering Acting. Then Jeremy is joined by Collider’s Kristian Harloff to talk about the possible villains for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff movie.