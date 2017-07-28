Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Talks about the ‘Justice League’ Reshoots

0

Collider and Verizon’s go90 are happy to present another episode of Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.

In this episode, Jeremy Jahns shares his thoughts on Comic-Con trailers not being released to the public, Kristian Harloff considers the possibility of a Darth Vader standalone movie, Jon Schnepp runs through the comic book origins of Black Panther and then Jeremy discusses the Justice League reshoots.

