Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns on the Essential Kingpin Stories in ‘Daredevil’ Comics

Collider and Verizon Go 90 are happy to present a brand new show, Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.

On this episode, Jeremy learns about the essential Kingpin stories from the Daredevil Comics, gets a few pies in the face while guessing movie statistics, speculates on if the Sith will appear in Episode VIII, and reviews James Cameron’s opus Titanic with the MovieFanz.

