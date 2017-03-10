Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Talks the Success of ‘Logan’

0

Collider and Verizon Go 90 are happy to present a brand new show, Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.

Jeremy talks about the winning formula for R-Rated Comic Book Movies, plays Injustice: Gods Among Us, learns about the storied history of Wonder Woman, and the MovieFanz review the disastrous Batman & Robin.

Jeremy Jahns talks about the success of Logan, Deadpool, and the resurgence of R-Rated Comic Book Movies. Then, he goes toe-to-toe with Collider’s Mark Ellis in a round of Movie Pics, where they both try deciphering movie titles based on a series of pictograms.

The MovieFanz are back with another review – this time, the duo gives their two cents on the 1997 blockbuster superhero team-up film, Batman & Robin. Also, Jeremy and Collider’s Kristian Harloff discuss the plot lines and characters that may appear in the upcoming Han Solo spinoff film.