Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Talks the Success of ‘Logan’

Collider and Verizon Go 90 are happy to present a brand new show, Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.
Jeremy talks about the winning formula for R-Rated Comic Book Movies, plays Injustice: Gods Among Us, learns about the storied history of Wonder Woman, and the MovieFanz review the disastrous Batman & Robin.
- Jeremy Jahns talks about the success of Logan, Deadpool, and the resurgence of R-Rated Comic Book Movies. Then, he goes toe-to-toe with Collider’s Mark Ellis in a round of Movie Pics, where they both try deciphering movie titles based on a series of pictograms.
- The MovieFanz are back with another review – this time, the duo gives their two cents on the 1997 blockbuster superhero team-up film, Batman & Robin. Also, Jeremy and Collider’s Kristian Harloff discuss the plot lines and characters that may appear in the upcoming Han Solo spinoff film.
- Jeremy and Pamela Horton battle each other in the WB Interactive game Injustice: Gods Among Us, in anticipation for the upcoming sequel. Then, Jeremy and Collider’s Jon Schnepp talk about the history of Diana Prince, AKA Wonder Woman, leading up to this year’s big-budget film starring Gal Godot as the Amazon princess.