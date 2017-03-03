Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Prepares for ‘Logan’, Plays ‘Zelda: Breath of the Wild’

0

Collider and Verizon Go 90 are happy to present a brand new show, Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.

In this episode, Jeremy plays Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the brand-new Nintendo Switch, learns about Old Man Logan on the big screen and in the comic books, and finds out what happens when La La Land happens in real life.

Jeremy Jahns talks about news of a possible Metal Gear Solid big screen adaptation, and then battles Collider’s Mark Ellis to try and guess a famous movie moment in Pixel This.

The dancers and singers in the opening musical number of La La Land did not realize some people, like Jeremy, are just trying to get to work. Also, Jeremy talks about possible Star Wars spin-off movies with Collider’s Kristian Harloff.