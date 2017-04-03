Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns on a Possible Live-Action Miles Morales Spider-Man Film

0

Collider and Verizon Go 90 are happy to present a brand new show, Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.

Jeremy talks about Sony’s Venom movie, speculates about a live-action Miles Morales Spider-Man film, plays Super Meat Boy, learns about the history of Rocket Raccoon, discusses the possibility of Yoda appearing in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Vin Diesel participates in a Fate of the Furious press conference.

Jeremy Jahns speculates about Sony bringing Miles Morales to the big screen. Then he goes toe-to-toe with Collider’s Mark Ellis in a round of “Pixel This” where they try to guess a movie from a pixelated frame of the film.

Vin Diesel holds a Fate of the Furious press conference. Also, Jeremy and Collider’s Kristian Harloff discuss whether or not Yoda will appear in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.