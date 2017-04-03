Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns on a Possible Live-Action Miles Morales Spider-Man Film

Collider and Verizon Go 90 are happy to present a brand new show, Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.
Jeremy talks about Sony’s Venom movie, speculates about a live-action Miles Morales Spider-Man film, plays Super Meat Boy, learns about the history of Rocket Raccoon, discusses the possibility of Yoda appearing in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Vin Diesel participates in a Fate of the Furious press conference.
- Jeremy Jahns speculates about Sony bringing Miles Morales to the big screen. Then he goes toe-to-toe with Collider’s Mark Ellis in a round of “Pixel This” where they try to guess a movie from a pixelated frame of the film.
- Vin Diesel holds a Fate of the Furious press conference. Also, Jeremy and Collider’s Kristian Harloff discuss whether or not Yoda will appear in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
- Jeremy and Pamela Horton play Super Meat Boy. Then Jeremy and Collider’s Jon Schnepp talk about the history of Rocket Raccoon and his role in the Guardians of the Galaxy comic series. After that, Jeremy discusses when trailers show too much and how that affects the experience watching the movie.