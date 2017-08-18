Facebook Messenger

Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Talks New Movie Pass Price

August 18, 2017

Collider and Verizon’s go90 are happy to present another episode of Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.

Jeremy Jahns talks about the recent Gremlins 3 update and he takes on Mark Ellis in a round of the game “Pixel This.” He also talks about Rey and Snoke’s lineage with Kristian Harloff, gets a little Shazam 101 from Jon Schnepp, and discusses the announcement that Movie Pass is slashing the cost of its subscription service.

Jeremy Jahns discusses the recent update on Gremlins 3. After that, Jeremy and Collider’s Mark Ellis face off in a round of “Pixel This” during which they must guess a movie from a pixelated movie frame.

Jeremy offers up another installment of “Theater Etiquette.” This time around he details best practices when it comes to leaving a movie screening. Then Jeremy is joined by Collider’s Kristian Harloff to talk about some of the more mysterious Star Wars: The Last Jedi characters and if they have ties to characters we already know.

Jeremy and Pamela Horton give the “horde” feature of Gears of War 4 a go – in hardcore mode. After that Collider’s Jon Schnepp tells Jeremy all about Shazam’s comic book history, and then Jeremy discusses the announcement that Movie Pass is lowering its subscription fee to $10 a month.

