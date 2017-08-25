Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Plays ‘Friday the 13th’ & Talks Captain Marvel with Jon Schnepp

0

Collider and Verizon’s go90 are happy to present another episode of Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.

In this week’s episode, Jeremy and Pam Horton visit Camp Crystal Lake for a round of the popular multiplayer slasher game Friday the 13th, and Jon Schnepp details the backstory to the MCU’s Captain Marvel before Brie Larson dons her mantle on the big screen. Plus, Mark Ellis and Jeremy toss a few guesses in the air in another round of The Can Lot, and famed acting coach Eeen Stellingworth (who looks quite a bit like Jeremy Jahns!) imparts his knowledge to would-be actors in today’s hottest blockbusters.