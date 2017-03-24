Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Talks the ‘Venom’ Movie

0

Collider and Verizon Go 90 are happy to present a brand new show, Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.

Jeremy talks about the upcoming Venom movie, plays Arizona Sunshine, learns about the Watchmen graphic novel, discusses the possibility of Rey turning to the dark side, and Darth Vader deals with everyday office problems

Jeremy Jahns talks about Sony’s upcoming Venom movie. Then he goes toe-to-toe with Collider’s Mark Ellis in a round of “Pie Hard” where they guess Rotten Tomatoes scores and try to avoid getting a pie in the face.

Jeremy plays the zombie virtual reality game Arizona Sunshine. Also, Jeremy and Collider’s Kristian Harloff discuss the chances of Rey turning to the dark side in Star Wars: The Last Jedi or Episode 9.