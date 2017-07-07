Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Talks ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

0

Collider and Verizon’s go90 are happy to present another episode of Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.

In this episode, Jeremy Jahns shares his thoughts on Spider-Man: Homecoming, Jeremy and Mark Ellis play a round of The Canlot, Jon Schnepp tells Jeremy all about the Spider-Man comics villain The Vulture, and then Jeremy discusses the marketing campaign for War for the Planet of the Apes.

Jeremy Jahns talks about Spider-Man: Homecoming and addresses superhero movie fatigue. After that Collider’s Mark Ellis joins Jeremy for a round of The Canlot where they must answer questions about coming-of-age movies and toss a ball in the corresponding can to score.

A group of diehard Star Wars fans encounter the worst fanboy ever while waiting in line to see The Last Jedi. After that Jeremy and Collider’s Kristian Harloff speculate about the possibility that Luke Skywalker did have a kid, but that kid is not Rey.