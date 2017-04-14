Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns on Carrie Fisher’s Role in ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

0

On this episode, Jeremy talks about Carrie Fisher’s role in Star Wars: Episode IX, plays Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, learns about the character Mordo from the Doctor Strange comics, speculates about Luke’s powers in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Darth Vader struggles with everyday office pet peeves.

Jeremy discusses Leia Organa’s role in Star Wars: Episode 9. Then he goes toe-to-toe with Collider’s Mark Ellis in a round of “Blind Fury” where host Ashley Mova attempts to draw a movie blindfolded and they must guess what it is.

Jeremy and Pamela Horton play Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor to prep for the upcoming release of the sequel. Then Jeremy talks to Collider’s Kristian Harloff about Luke Skywalker and how powerful he’ll be in The Last Jedi.