Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Talks ‘The Dark Tower’ TV Series

Collider and Verizon’s go90 are happy to present another episode of Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.

Jeremy Jahns ponders the possibility of a Dark Tower TV series, Kristian Harloff talks about Ron Howard stepping in to finish up the Han Solo movie, Jon Schnepp shows Jeremy some comics that might have influenced the upcoming DCEU Batman movie and then Jeremy discusses the new IT trailer.

Jeremy Jahns talks about the possibility of a Dark Tower TV series. After that Collider’s Mark Ellis joins Jeremy for a round of “Blind Fury” where they must guess a movie based on Ashley Mova’s blind drawings.

Jeremy explains the basics of “nerd dating” and how to introduce your girlfriend to video games. Then Collider’s Kristian Harloff discusses Ron Howard stepping in to replace Phil Lord and Chris Miller on the Han Solo movie.