Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Talks ‘The Matrix’ Relaunch

0

-

Collider and Verizon Go 90 are happy to present a brand new show, Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.

On this episode, Jeremy talks about the reported Matrix and The Fly remakes, plays Mario Kart, learns about Star Wars comics, and Ben Affleck is slammed with Batman questions during a Live by Night press conference.

Jeremy Jahns talks about The Matrix being rebooted and The Fly is getting a remake. Then, he goes toe-to-toe with Collider’s Mark Ellis in a round of “The Canlot” where they both try to answer trivia questions about coming-of-age movies.

Skit: Ben Affleck produced, directed, wrote and starred in Live by Night, but during a press conference for the film’s Bu-ray release, all anyone cares about is the future of Batman. Also, Jeremy and Collider’s Kristian Harloff discuss which Star Wars characters could bite the dust in Episode 8 and 9.