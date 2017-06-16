Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Talks ‘Transformers’ Spin-Off Film

0

Collider and Verizon’s go90 are happy to present another Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.

Jeremy Jahns talks about the upcoming Bumblebee movie, Jeremy and Mark Ellis play a round of That Can’t Be Right, Kristian Harloff talks about his favorite Star Wars Sith character, Jon Schnepp tells Jeremy about the Marvel Comics character Adam Warlock, and Pamela Horton shows Jeremy the video game I Am Setsuna.

