Awesometacular: Jeremy Does NYCC and Explores the ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Installation

0

Jeremy Jahns takes Awesometacular to New York Comic-Con! In this week’s episode, Mark Ellis shows off some of the best and most unusual cosplay at the convention, Perri Nemiroff hunts down the perfect NYCC purchase, and Jon Schnepp takes Jeremy to The Block, Artist Alley and shows him where to buy some of the best comics on the show floor.

Jeremy Jahns travels to New York for the very first time to attend New York Comic-Con. Mark Ellis hits the convention center floor for a new edition of What the Hell Are You where he checks out some of the best and most unusual cosplay at the event.

The Awesometacular team does their best during auditions for the live-action adaptation of the Disney classic, The Little Mermaid. Perri Nemiroff walks the Javits Center checking out the wide variety of products on sale and looking for the perfect buy for herself.