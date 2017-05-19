Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Talks ‘King Arthur’ Box Office Flop

0



Collider and Verizon go90 are happy to present Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.

Jeremy Jahns talks about King Arthur’s disastrous opening weekend at the box office, Jeremy and Mark Ellis play a round of “Blind Fury” with Ashley Mova, Jeremy offers up some theater etiquette tips, Kristian Harloff highlights the Star Wars animated shorts Forces of Destiny, and Jon Schnepp tells Jeremy about some of the biggest character crossovers in DC Comics.

Jeremy Jahns discusses what might have led to King Arthur’s epic failure at the box office. Then, Jeremy and Collider’s Mark Ellis go head to head in a round of “Blind Fury,” where Ashley Mova draws a movie blindfolded, and Jeremy and Mark must guess what it is.

Jeremy shares some tips for practicing proper theater etiquette. After that, Jeremy and Collider’s Kristian Harloff talk about the upcoming series of Star Wars animated shorts, Forces of Destiny, featuring some beloved female heroes.