Awesometacular: Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘The Joker’? Plus ‘Madden NFL 18′

Collider and Verizon’s go90 are happy to present another episode of Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.
- Jeremy Jahns discusses a recent rumor claiming that Warner Bros. wants Leonardo DiCaprio to play The Joker. After that, Jeremy and Collider’s Mark Ellis face off in a round of That Can’t Be Right where they guess the movie Jamie Costa is quoting while using a different celebrity’s voice.
- In a new installment of Theater Etiquette, Jeremy offers tips for planning a date night at the movie theater. After that, Jeremy talks to Collider’s Kristian Harloff about the possibility of a Jabba the Hutt movie.
- Jeremy and Pamela Horton play Madden NFL 18. After that Collider’s Jon Schnepp tells Jeremy all about The Flash comics and how they might impact the upcoming movie.
- Lastly, Jeremy talks about Hurricane Harvey, and how you can support relief efforts.