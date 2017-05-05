Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns on the Future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

0

Collider and Verizon go90 are happy to present a brand new show,Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.

Jeremy Jahns talks about the possibility of more Neil Gaiman adaptations, Jeremy and Mark Ellis play a round of Movie Shots, Kristian Harloff breaks down the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, Jon Schnepp runs down some major character crossover events in Marvel comics, and Star-Lord looks for his dad on Ancestry.com.

Then Jeremy and Collider's Mark Ellis go head to head in a round of Movie Shots where they must guess movie titles based on a series of clues. If they answer wrong, they have to drink a mystery shot.

Jeremy and Pam Horton highlight the customization and animation style in the recent release, Mass Effect: Andromeda. After that Jeremy and Collider’s Kristian Harloff discuss the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Luke Skywalker’s role in the film.