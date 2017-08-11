Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Goes to Star Trek Las Vegas 2017

0

Collider and Verizon’s go90 are happy to present another episode of Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.

Jeremy Jahns goes to Las Vegas for Star Trek Convention 2017! While there he chats with Scott Mantz about the upcoming show, Star Trek: Discovery, and Perri Nemiroff interviews the cast and crew, including Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman. Jeremy and Scott participate in a Star Trek-themed spelling bee, and Gowron himself, Robert O’Reilly, stops by to chat with Jeremy.

Jeremy Jahns highlights the upcoming CBS All Access show, Star Trek: Discovery. After that, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff talks to Discovery director and executive producer, Akiva Goldsman, and some of the stars of the show. Then Scott Mantz joins Jeremy to discuss their hopes for the new show.

Jeremy talks to Gowron himself, Robert O’Reilly. Then the Movie Fanz return to review Star Trek: First Contact. After that, Jeremy and Scott go head to head in a Star Trek-themed spelling bee.

Jeremy tries out the game Star Trek: Bridge Crew. After that Jeremy chats with Collider Heroes’ Amy Dallen about new Star Trek comics and what they want to buy on the show floor. And lastly, Jeremy recaps his trip to Star Trek Las Vegas 2017.